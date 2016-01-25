(Repeats story published on Sunday, with no changes)
* Iranian insurers see tie-up interest from foreign players
* Local insurance market worth $7.4 bln in premiums
* Iranian players seeking credit ratings to help
partnerships
* Caution remains over U.S. restrictions still in place
By Bernardo Vizcaino and Carolyn Cohn
SYDNEY/LONDON, Jan 24 Global insurance firms are
circling Iran for business opportunities following the lifting
of sanctions - and the first test of their appetite could come
in March when some Iranian companies seek new cover.
Insurers, the reinsurers that share their risk and the
brokers that forge deals are exploring ways to tap a market
worth $7.4 billion in premiums after a nuclear accord between
world powers and Tehran led to the removal of restrictions on
financial dealings with Iran this month.
Allianz, Zurich Insurance, Hannover Re
and RSA, for example, said in recent days
that they would evaluate potential opportunities in the country.
Insurance and reinsurance specialists regard the marine and
energy sectors as among those offering the best opportunities in
oil-producing Iran. Alongside commercial cover, life insurance
is a potential growth area as it represents less than a tenth of
overall Iranian premiums, compared with more than half globally.
At first international companies are likely to link up with
Iranian firms to capitalise on their local knowledge and to
reinsure local insurance in the international market, according
to industry experts, with international brokers helping foreign
firms get that business.
American insurance industry players are still banned from
doing business in Iran, however, due to separate U.S. sanctions
that remain in place.
The insurance contracts of some Iranian companies expire
when the Persian calendar year ends in late March - similar to
the January renewal season in Western countries - and they will
be looking to strike new agreements. This could include
insurance firms themselves seeking new reinsurance cover.
Mohammad Asoudeh, vice chairman and managing director of
Iranian Reinsurance Co, told Reuters he had already been
contacted by foreign insurance players looking to forge tie-ups
with his company and enter the market.
"They have been waiting for Implementation Day," said the
30-year industry veteran, referring to the day this month when
the U.N. atomic agency confirmed Tehran had met its commitments
under the nuclear deal. "We have had enough visits (from foreign
firms)... resuming business could be quick but will depend on
the terms and conditions they offer us."
"There are some market renewal dates in two months' time.
This will be a good point to start."
Sasan Soltani, regional business development manager at
Dubai-based but majority Iranian-owned Iran Insurance Company,
said his firm had also been approached about tie-ups by British
and Japanese brokers and insurers.
HURDLES REMAIN
Foreign players have been awaiting the lifting of sanctions
for months; eight out of 11 established Western and Middle East
insurance and reinsurance firms who responded to Reuters
questions last year said Iran was an attractive market,
especially in the marine and energy sectors.
However despite the lifting of sanctions, hurdles still
remain which are making companies cautious about a speedy entry.
The U.S. curbs still in place exclude American nationals,
banks and insurance industry players from trading with Iran
including dollar business, so concerns remain on whether other
foreign insurers can transact without the risk of penalties.
London-headquartered United Insurance Brokers (UIB) said it
was active in Iranian reinsurance before the imposition of
international sanctions and planned to reopen its Tehran office
"as soon as we can", according to chairman Bassem Kabban.
"Under the sanctions we ceased to operate, but we have
maintained the salaries of our people there for the past
five-and-a-half years," said Kabban, adding that firms could be
wary due to concerns about having U.S. shareholders or
subsidiaries.
"People will be very careful what to do. If they are not
sure, they would rather not do it."
He said, though, that French and Japanese players were
likely to be quickest off the blocks in providing reinsurance as
they had large presences in Iran in the past, adding that
sectors such as aviation, power generation and energy would
require large amounts of cover.
Reinsurers help insurers shoulder the burden of large losses
in return for a proportion of the premiums.
Another London-based broker said his firm had decided
against opening an office in Tehran for now, preferring not to
take the risk of being a "frontrunner".
While Iran has 27 direct insurance companies and two
reinsurance firms, most established in the last 10 years, they
lack international credit ratings because they have been shut
out of markets.
This could also deter foreign firms and their penalty-wary
compliance departments from doing business with them.
Iranian Reinsurance Co. is now working to obtain a rating
and has held discussions with two rating agencies for this
purpose, said Asoudeh, declining to name them.
"Because of sanctions they couldn't price it, so this is
first in our agenda. Several insurance companies in Iran are
also waiting to be rated."
Currently around 4 percent of total Iranian insurance
premiums are ceded to reinsurers, which would amount to an
estimated $300 million of reinsurance business in the country,
said Asoudeh. Reinsurance volumes are expected to pick up with
wider access to foreign players, he added.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Pravin
Char)