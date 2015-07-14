* Nuclear deal could strengthen rial, hurt export
competitiveness
* Iron ore prices recently touched decade low
* Private mines shutting, global players gaining market
share
By Maytaal Angel
LONDON, July 14 Its nuclear deal with world
powers bodes well for Iran's crude oil sales but offers less for
Tehran's second biggest export, iron ore, as low prices squeeze
private miners out of business.
Most of Iran's private iron ore mines face shutting down if
prices remain at or below current levels, hurting its exports
and ceding even more market share to the world's top miners, an
Iranian industry executive said.
Iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has lost about a third of its value
this year. Prices tumbled 11.3 percent last Wednesday to a
decade low of $44.10 per tonne as major miners boost output amid
falling demand in a bid to push out smaller producers.
"Almost the total production of private iron ore mines will
shut down if iron ore keeps below $45 or $50 a tonne level. I
heard from a few private mine owners that they will shut down,"
said Keyvan Ja'fari Tehrani, who oversees international affairs
at the Iranian Iron Ore Producers and Exporters Association.
Iran's Ministry of Mine, Trade and Industry was not
available for immediate comment.
Small, higher-cost miners are under immense pressure from
the price rout.
Goldman Sachs has said that up to half of the world's iron
ore output by miners outside the top three producers - Vale
, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton - is at
risk of closure.
Consultants Wood Mackenzie estimate that by 2020, Vale, Rio
Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group will
account for 69 percent of global iron ore exports, up from 55
percent in 2010.
Iran and six major world powers reached an historic nuclear
deal on Tuesday to lift sanctions in return for Tehran agreeing
to long-term curbs on its nuclear programme.
The deal could bring a rapid economic boom to Iran's
moribund economy, but it wont help private iron ore miners near
term as it would likely boost the rial currency, hurting their
export competitiveness, according to Tehrani.
Iranian iron ore is also of a lower grade than cargoes from
Australia and Brazil and so has to be deeply discounted.
Roughly 6 million tonnes of private iron ore output in Iran
shut down late last year, and Tehrani said another 4 million
could shut down this year out of total capacity of 11-12 million
tonnes.
Shutdowns would hurt exports in particular. Private mines
accounted for around half of Iran's iron ore exports last year
despite producing only about a fifth of the country's total
output of 45 million tonnes.
"It is moving, but that which is moving (is from) public
sector mines, not private mines," said Jalal Tabrizi, managing
director of Iranian shipping agency Seacargo Co Ltd.
Most of Iran's iron ore exports go to China, the world's
largest ore consumer.
In the first five months of this year, Iran's iron ore
exports to China fell by almost 50 percent, Chinese customs data
showed.
Other small producers have also been displaced as Australia
and Brazil, home to BHP, Rio and Vale, accounted for 83 percent
of China's iron ore imports between January and May, up from 77
percent from the same period last year.
(Editing by Jason Neely)