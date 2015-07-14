JERUSALEM, July 14 Israel's security cabinet met on Tuesday to discuss the nuclear deal between world powers and Iran and said Israel was not bound by it, a statement from the prime minister's office said.

The announcement echoed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's own statement before the meeting, in which he described the deal as a "stunning, historic mistake" and added: "Israel is not bound by this deal with Iran because Iran continues to seek our destruction. We will always defend ourselves."

