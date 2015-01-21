* Obama not consulted in advance, Speaker Boehner says
* Netanyahu may meet with Obama during visit
(Adds details on invitation, background)
By Patricia Zengerle and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 U.S. House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner on Wednesday invited Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress on Iran without
consulting President Barack Obama, and the White House
questioned whether protocol had been violated.
Setting up a diplomatic showdown on an issue that has
sharply divided Obama and congressional Republicans, Boehner
announced the invitation the day after Obama pledged in his
State of the Union address to veto Iran sanctions legislation
being developed in Congress.
An Israeli official said Netanyahu, whose relationship with
Obama has often been tense, was looking into the possibility of
meeting with Obama when he comes to Washington to address a
joint meeting of Congress - both the Senate and House - on Feb.
11.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said, "The protocol would
suggest that the leader of one country would contact the leader
of another country when he's traveling there. This particular
event seems to be a departure from that protocol."
Asked by a reporter if inviting Netanyahu without speaking
to the White House was a "poke in the eye" to Obama, Boehner, a
Republican, said, "The Congress can make this decision on its
own. I don't believe I'm poking anyone in the eye."
Lawmakers trying to amass enough support to override any
veto by Obama are developing several pieces of Iran-related
legislation, including a bill to tighten sanctions if a final
nuclear agreement is not reached before the end of June.
On Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a
contentious hearing on Iran with administration officials. The
Senate Banking Committee is due to vote on the sanctions bill
next week.
Speaking to reporters traveling with Obama aboard Air Force
One, Earnest said the White House was reserving judgment until
there was a chance to discuss Netanyahu's trip with Israeli
officials.
"We'll need to hear from them about what their plans are and
what he plans to say in his remarks to Congress before we have a
decision to make about any meeting," Earnest said.
PLANNING BEGAN LAST YEAR
A Republican aide said Boehner's office and Senate
Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's office began discussing an
invitation to Netanyahu at the staff level last year. The aide
said Boehner called Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer to gauge
Netanyahu's interest on Jan. 8, just after he was re-elected
Speaker.
Dermer responded with "a quick affirmative response" and
Boehner's office offered a series of potential dates, the
Republican aide said. An Israeli embassy spokesman declined
comment.
Netanyahu's address on Feb. 11 would make him only the
second foreign leader to address a joint meeting of Congress
three times. The other was Britain's wartime prime minister,
Winston Churchill.
In a statement announcing the invitation to Netanyahu,
Boehner said, "In this time of challenge, I am asking the prime
minister to address Congress on the grave threats radical Islam
and Iran pose to our security and way of life."
Iran's nuclear program has been one of the more contentious
issues in the Netanyahu-Obama relationship. Netanyahu has been a
vocal critic of Obama's Iran diplomacy, saying the
administration is making too many concessions to Iran for too
little in return.
Congressional Republicans, who overwhelmingly back stronger
sanctions legislation, and some Democrats have accused the
president of making too many concessions to Tehran and therefore
not being sufficiently supportive of Israel.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken testified in
the U.S. Senate on Wednesday that there was still a "credible
chance" for international negotiators to reach an agreement on
Iran's nuclear program.
He said negotiators were aiming to conclude major elements
of an agreement by the end of March and complete technical
details by the end of June.
Separately, the U.S. State Department said U.S. and Iranian
negotiators would hold talks in Switzerland on Friday and
Saturday about Iran's nuclear program.
Lawmakers at Wednesday's hearing insisted that Congress
should be allowed to vote on any final nuclear agreement. Some
disagreed with the administration's strategy, including allowing
Iran to continue low-level uranium enrichment in any final pact.
"The more I hear from the administration ... the more it
sounds like talking points that come straight out of Tehran,"
said Senator Robert Menendez, the leading Democrat on the
Foreign Relations panel.
Boehner said the House would also likely at some point hold
hearings on more sanctions against Iran.
(Additional reporting by Richard Cowan, Arshad Mohammed, Matt
Spetalnick and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Bill
Trott, David Storey, Toni Reinhold)