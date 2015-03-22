* France seen as more sympathetic to Israeli viewpoint
* Israel not a party to the Iran negotiations
* French diplomat plays down Israel's influence
By Dan Williams and John Irish
JERUSALEM/PARIS, March 22 Top Israeli envoys
were sent to confer with French officials on Sunday about
preventing what Israel considers an unfavourable nuclear deal
with Iran after tensions surfaced between France and the United
States over negotiation strategy.
Though France has demanded more stringent restrictions than
other Western delegations during talks with Iran, one French
diplomat played down Israel's sway in Paris, saying that Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had overplayed his hand in a
March 3 speech to the U.S. Congress.
France, the United States and four other world powers
suspended negotiations with Iran in Switzerland on Friday and
are to reconvene next week to try to break the deadlock over
sensitive atomic research and lifting of sanctions before a
March 31 deadline for a framework deal.
Israel's Strategic Affairs Minister Yuval Steinitz, however,
told Israel Radio that he is flying to Paris at short notice and
may also hold meetings with other European nations to re-state
his country's concerns.
"This is an effort to prevent a (nuclear) deal that is bad
and full of loopholes, or at least ... to succeed in closing or
amending some of these loopholes," said Steinitz, who is being
accompanied by Israeli National Security Adviser Joseph Cohen.
Officials in Israel, which is not a party to the
negotiations but feels especially threatened by the possibility
of a nuclear-armed Iran, have long described France as the
negotiating power with views closest to Israel's.
Steinitz credited France with including curbs on Iran's
mid-level enrichment of uranium to 20 percent fissile purity in
the preliminary nuclear deal agreed in November 2013. "The
French helped us a great deal," he said.
FRAYED TIES
At one point during the latest negotiations French Foreign
Minister Laurent Fabius phoned his team to ensure that it made
no more concessions, officials at the talks said last week. And
on Saturday Fabius said France wants an agreement that would
guarantee that Iran could not produce a nuclear weapon.
Iran, meanwhile, says that its nuclear programme is for
peaceful needs only.
Israel's ties to its main ally, the United States, have
frayed over Netanyahu's lobbying against the prospective Iran
deal. Many of U.S. President Barack Obama's fellow Democrats
boycotted Netanyahu's March 3 speech in Congress, which had been
arranged by Republicans.
One senior French diplomat said that Netanyahu's speech, in
which he reiterated his demand for a total rollback of Iranian
nuclear technologies, had diminished Israel's clout. Paris is
also unhappy with long-stalled Israeli-Palestinian peacemaking.
"Israel has marginalised itself. In November 2013 we were
working with them and they played the game. They didn't take
unrealistic positions," the diplomat told Reuters on condition
of anonymity.
"But here they have gone too far. We told them to play their
part so they could influence a final accord, but they have taken
unrealistic positions."
U.S. officials have privately bristled at France's outspoken
criticism of the negotiating process and its demands for more
stringent restrictions on Iran. Officials have expressed
concerns that France might block a deal at the United Nations.
France's envoy to Washington, Gerard Araud, has been
particularly vocal, tweeting that the setting of a March 31
deadline for a framework deal was "a bad tactic" and
"counterproductive".
The target date for a full agreement is June 30 and European
Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has played down
the importance of the end-of-March deadline, saying that the
priority is to seal a comprehensive deal by July.
(Editing by David Goodman)