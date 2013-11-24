JERUSALEM Nov 24 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government denounced world powers' nuclear agreement with Iran on Sunday as a "bad deal" that Israel did not regard itself as bound by.

"This is a bad deal," an official in Netanyahu's office said.

"Israel does not see itself as bound by this bad, this very bad agreement that has been signed," Economic Minister Naftali Bennett, a member of Netanyahu's security Cabinet, told Israel's Army Radio. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Peter Cooney)