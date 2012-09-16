* Do not let Iran reach decision-point - Netanyahu deputy
* Israelis monitor Tehran's defences, enrichment projects
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Sept 16 A senior Israeli official
said on Sunday the United States should not wait for Iran to
decide on building a nuclear weapon before it considers military
action against the Islamic Republic
"When is the point at which it should be stopped? Just when
the bomb is assembled on the tip of the missile and is ready for
launch?" Dan Meridor, deputy Israeli prime minister with
responsibility for nuclear and intelligence affairs, said in a
radio interview.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who sees a mortal threat
to Israel from Tehran, has hinted he could resort to war unless
Washington and other world powers give Iran an ultimatum on
curbing its uranium enrichment programme.
U.S. President Barack Obama has rebuffed Netanyahu's
lobbying, opening a rift between the allies although they agree
that Iran has yet to take the final steps of purifying uranium
to military grade and assembling a warhead.
Tehran denies seeking the bomb, saying its nuclear projects
are for peaceful energy and medical purposes. Diplomatic talks
between it and world powers have so-far proved fruitless.
Speaking on Israel Radio, Meridor praised the Obama
administration for its insistence that it will not allow Iran to
get nuclear arms. But such shows of resolve msut be emphasised,
he said.
Iran could reach stage of nuclear development which would
allow it to make a warhead quickly years in the future when the
world's guard was down, he said.
"This demands clarification, to my mind, to make clear that
even an Iran that is a decision away from nuclear weaponry, be
it within days or weeks, is a nuclear-armed Iran," Meridor said.
The Israelis have made clear they sees the window of
opportunity to strike Iran closing as it digs in and defends its
facilities.
While not explicitly stating when they would consider Iran
close enough to the nuclear threshold to warrant a war, Israeli
officials say they are watching the pace of its fortification,
its uranium enrichment to 20 percent purity - just short of
bomb-fuel grade, and its production of enrichment centrifuges.
"I think the question is when the crucial stage is passed
beyond which you will be hard-pressed to stop Iran from
assembling a nuclear bomb," Netanyahu said in a Jerusalem Post
interview published on Sunday.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak accused Iran in May of
pursuing a strategy that would allow it to build a bomb at 60
days' notice.
Israel refuses to confirm or deny its own nuclear
capabilities, which are widely believed to include the Middle
East's only atomic arsenal. Iran's eastern neighbour,
U.S.-allied Pakistan, is also nuclear-armed.