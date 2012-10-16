JERUSALEM Oct 16 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu praised the European Union on Tuesday for
ramping up sanctions against Iran, saying such measures were
having a strong impact on the Iranian economy.
"I want to commend the EU for the tough sanctions that were
adopted yesterday against the greatest threat to peace in our
time," Netanyahu said in an address to EU diplomats.
"These sanctions are hitting the Iranian economy hard," he
added. "We'll know they are achieving their goal when the
centrifuges stop spinning and when the Iranian nuclear programme
is rolled back."
EU governments agreed on Monday to further sanctions against
major Iranian state companies in the oil and gas industry, and
strengthened restrictions on the central bank.
Andrew Standley, the EU ambassador to Israel, said in public
remarks at the meeting with Netanyahu that "Iran's nuclear
programme is a concern not only to Israel but also to the region
and the wider international community".
Iran says it is enriching uranium for peaceful purposes
only. Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East's only
nuclear power, believes Tehran intends to build atomic weapons
and has consistently urged the West to ramp up sanctions.
Western countries have rejected Netanyahu's demand to set a
red line for Iran's nuclear programme that could trigger
military action against it.
Amid concern in the West that Israel could strike on its
own, Netanyahu signalled at the United Nations last month there
was more time for diplomacy, saying Iran would be on the brink
of nuclear weapons capability only next spring or summer.