* Research reactor could yield plutonium for bombs
* Iran says civilian purposes only; no reprocessing
* Israel attacked Iraq reactor in 1981, Syria site in 2007
By Fredrik Dahl and Dan Williams
VIENNA/JERUSALEM, June 2 Iran aims to start a
reactor next year which the West fears could arm an atomic bomb;
Israel, which has bombed such construction sites around the
Middle East before, may try to stop the plant being completed.
The timetable for the planned start-up of the Arak
heavy-water research plant is closely watched: Israeli and
Western experts say any attacker would probably prefer to act
before it becomes operational - to avoid generating radioactive
fallout.
The Islamic Republic says it will make isotopes for medical
and agricultural use. But analysts say this type of facility can
also produce plutonium for weapons if the spent fuel is
reprocessed - something Iran says it has no intention of doing.
Time may be pressing for adversaries who want to act.
"Whoever considers attacking an active reactor is willing to
invite another Chernobyl," former Israeli military intelligence
chief Amos Yadlin said, referring to the 1986 Soviet reactor
accident which sent radioactive dust across much of Europe.
"And there is no one who wants to do that."
Yadlin, who runs Tel Aviv University's Institute for
National Security Studies, was among eight pilots who in 1981
bombed Iraq's Osirak reactor. Still under construction, Israel
believed nuclear fuel was about to be loaded and decided to hit
it then, avoiding a risk of sending fallout over nearby Baghdad.
Further underlining Israel's determination to prevent its
enemies from acquiring the means to assemble nuclear bombs, it
attacked a site in Syria in 2007 that the United States said was
a reactor being built with North Korean help. Syria denied that.
Israel, widely assumed to be the Middle East's only
nuclear-armed state, now sees Iran's purportedly civil nuclear
programme as the most serious risk to it and has threatened
military action if diplomacy and sanctions fail to make Tehran
hold back.
Western and Israeli worries about Iran are focused largely
on uranium enrichment plants buried underground at Natanz and
Fordow, as such material refined to a high level can provide the
fissile core of an atomic bomb.
But diplomats and experts say Arak could offer Iran a
second route to nuclear bombs, if it decided to build such arms.
ANOTHER "RED LINE"?
"The concern about that plutonium route and the Arak site
has got much stronger," said a Western diplomat in Vienna, where
the U.N. nuclear agency is based. "I think it is another red
line," added the envoy, who is not from one of the big powers.
It was a reference to a "red line" for Iran set by Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in September, when he told the
United Nations that Tehran must not be allowed to amass an
amount of medium-enriched uranium that could, if refined further
in a relatively uncomplicated process, make even a single bomb.
Iran has since kept its medium-enriched uranium stockpile
below that point by converting some of it to make reactor fuel,
in effect postponing any deadline for Israeli military action.
Israeli Strategic Affairs and Intelligence Minister Yuval
Steinitz said Arak was "definitely a concern" but Iran's uranium
enrichment track was still a "far more pressing" issue.
Iran says its nuclear work is a bid to generate electricity
and also to make progress in other areas of scientific research.
It denies accusations it is seeking to develop atomic weapons.
Mark Fitzpatrick, director of the non-proliferation and
disarmament programme of the International Institute for
Strategic Studies (IISS), said Arak would potentially be able to
produce one bomb's worth of weapons-grade plutonium a year.
It would thus, he said, be "one of the key targets if there
is ever a decision by Iran's adversaries to employ military
force against the nuclear programme".
But Cliff Kupchan, Middle East analyst at consultancy
Eurasia Group, said it would be politically difficult to strike
a site that is monitored by inspectors from the International
Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the U.N. nuclear agency.
"My instinct is that ... Israeli triggers would relate more
directly to intelligence that Iran is building or seeks" the
capability to reprocess atomic fuel, Kupchan said.
Iran says it does not have any reprocessing activities -
which would be required to obtain plutonium from reactor fuel.
It already has one reactor, at the Bushehr power station on
the Gulf, but Western governments do not see that as a military
risk since it is of a type less suited to generating plutonium;
Russia helped build the plant, begun under the U.S.-backed Shah
in the 1970s, and also insists on taking back the spent fuel.
"AMBITIOUS" ARAK TIMETABLE
Tehran argues that it is Israel's nuclear arsenal - believed
to have been assembled from plutonium produced at the secretive
Dimona reactor - that threatens regional peace and stability.
But Iran's refusal to suspend nuclear activity with both
civilian and potential military applications in defiance of U.N.
Security Council demands and its lack of full openness with the
IAEA have fuelled suspicions abroad about its ultimate aims.
An IAEA report issued to member states on May 22 showed Iran
pressing ahead with the construction of Arak, including the
delivery to the site of the reactor vessel.
Stressing it was urgent that Tehran provided it with design
information about the plant, the U.N. agency said Iran planned
to commission the reactor with nuclear fuel in the first quarter
of 2014 and launch it in the third quarter of next year.
"It is quite an ambitious timetable," one diplomat said.
Fitzpatrick said he did not expect the reactor - located
southwest of Tehran - to become operational until 2015.
Many experts have voiced doubt that Israel's conventional
forces would be able to deliver lasting damage to Iran's
distant, dispersed and fortified nuclear facilities.
But, asked if the above-ground Arak site would be an easier
target than Fordow and Natanz, former Israeli air force chief
Ido Nehushtan indicated that it may be:
"Obviously," he said, "There is a big difference in terms of
the quality and quantity of targets."
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)