VIENNA, Sept 18 Israel accused Iran on Wednesday
of using "deception and concealment" to buy time for its nuclear
programme, signalling scepticism that the Islamic state's new
government would agree to curb its atomic activities.
The election of a relative moderate, Hassan Rouhani, as new
Iranian president has raised hopes of progress in long-stalled
efforts to find a peaceful solution to the decade-old dispute
over Tehran's nuclear programme.
But the head of Israel's Atomic Energy Commission said: "The
picture that the Iranian representatives are portraying
regarding openness and transparency of their nuclear programme
... stands in sharp contradiction with Iran's actual actions and
the facts on the ground."
The key issue was not whether Iran has "nominated new
envoys, modified its diplomatic vocabulary ... but whether it is
addressing seriously and in a timely manner outstanding issues
that have remained unresolved for too long," Shaul Chorev told
the annual meeting of the U.N. nuclear agency.
"So far the window of serious engagement offered by the IAEA
(International Atomic Energy Agency) and the international
community has been grossly abused by Iran," he said.
Western powers and Israel accuse Iran of seeking to develop
the capability to make nuclear weapons.
Iran says its programme is entirely peaceful and says it is
Israel, widely believed to be the Middle East's only
nuclear-armed power, that threatens peace and security in the
region.
Chorev accused Iran of "deception and concealment, creating
a false impression about the status of its engagement with the
agency ... with a view to buy more time in Iran's daily inching
forward in every aspect of its nuclear military programme".