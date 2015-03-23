PARIS, March 23 Israel's Strategic Affairs
Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Monday it was "probable" world
powers and Iran would agree a "bad deal" over Iran's nuclear
programme, but he would continue to lobby to toughen any accord
before talks resume this week.
"We think it's going to be a bad, insufficient deal,"
Steinitz told Reuters in an interview before meeting French
officials in Paris. "It seems quite probable it will happen
unfortunately".
He said the deal being discussed would enable Iran to remain
on the threshold of being a nuclear power, but that as long as
the deal was not completed, Israel would indicate to the
negotiating powers specific "loopholes and difficulties" that
could be improved on.
