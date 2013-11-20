* PM to meet Putin as big powers resume Iran nuclear talks
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 20 Israeli Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu flew to Russia on Wednesday to appeal for
tougher terms in a nuclear accord with Iran after failing to
convince the United States that world powers are pursuing a bad
deal.
Netanyahu was due to meet President Vladimir Putin as envoys
from Russia, the United States, China, France, Britain and
Germany began a third and possibly conclusive round of talks
with Iran in Geneva on easing economic sanctions in return for
curbs on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme.
Israel, thought to have the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal, sees a nuclear-armed Iran as a mortal threat and wants
its uranium enrichment capabilities dismantled and its enriched
uranium removed. Tehran denies seeking atomic weapons.
Netanyahu says the deal now under negotiation, the exact
details of which have not been disclosed, would still enable
Tehran to build an atomic bomb quickly if it chose to do so.
The right-wing Israeli leader, locked in his most serious
dispute yet with U.S. President Barack Obama, has made veiled
threats of Israeli military action against Iran if negotiators
sign what he has called an "exceedingly bad deal" in Geneva.
He has dismissed widespread scepticism over Israel's ability
to cause lasting damage to Iran's distant, dispersed and
well-defended facilities.
Israel's military chief, Lieutenant-General Benny Gantz,
told reporters his task was "to ensure we retain and continue to
strengthen relevant capabilities" to tackle Iran if necessary.
Russia, which built Iran's first nuclear power plant and
remains on better terms with Tehran than Western powers, has
expressed less suspicion than them about Iran's nuclear work.
"Our job is to try to sway the Russians, as we have been
doing with all the players," said Deputy Israeli Foreign
Minister Ze'ev Elkin, who accompanied Netanyahu to Moscow.
"Russia is not going to adopt Israeli positions wholesale.
But any movement, even small, in the Russian position can affect
the negotiations," Elkin told Israel Radio.
PRELIMINARY DEAL
Moscow is hopeful the Geneva talks will produce a
preliminary deal this week to ease the nuclear standoff, Russian
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Without mentioning Netanyahu by name, Lavrov referred to his
warnings of a "historic mistake" that would win time for Iran to
make a nuclear bomb, which he said were "removed from reality".
Lavrov has also suggested Iran was prepared to produce less
enriched uranium and halt production of uranium enriched to a
fissile concentration of 20 percent, a relatively short step
from weapons-grade material. Those are two of the concessions
Western powers want Iran to take, but they fall far short of
Netanyahu's demands for shutting certain Iranian nuclear sites.
"We are addressing the sorts of problems which Israel has
raised with us consistently and forcefully over a very long
period of time," said a European diplomat involved in the Iran
discussions who declined to be named.
"You know, speaking honestly, I don't think that there is a
deal that we could remotely have done which would have Netanyahu
coming up and saying, 'hmm, that's pretty good'".
The Moscow trip has stirred little optimism in Israel, where
Justice Minister Tzipi Livni, a member of Netanyahu's security
cabinet, wondered how much leverage he could apply.
"Russia and China were the ones that, until now, did not
take action to increase sanctions. It was very hard to enlist
them to impose sanctions on Iran," she told Israel Radio.
"Therefore it is hard for me to see how, suddenly today,
they could be the ones to demand that the world be firmer with
the Iranians."
(Additional reporting by Steve Gutterman in Moscow; Writing by
Dan Williams, Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Alistair Lyon)