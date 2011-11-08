* Tactical, diplomatic limitations weigh on strategy
* Wider war would hinge on Iranian, U.S. reactions
By Dan Williams
JERUSALEM, Nov 8 Should the Israelis attack
Iran, they would probably focus strikes on select nuclear
facilities while trying to avoid killing civilians en masse or
crippling the oil sector.
Past operations by Israel, such as the 1981 bombing of
Iraq's Osirak atomic reactor and a similar strike against Syria
in 2007, suggest a strategy of one-off pinpoint raids, due both
to military limitations and a desire to avoid wider war.
"It (Israel) has the capability to get there, and it has the
capability to do serious damage to the Iranian nuclear program,"
said Sam Gardiner, a retired U.S. air force colonel who has run
war games for various Washington agencies and academic forums.
Israel remains publicly committed to the U.S.-led big power
strategy of diplomacy and punitive sanctions to get the Iranians
to curb their uranium enrichment and ensure it is for peaceful
purposes only.
But the spectre of unilateral Israeli strikes resurfaced
with the publication on Tuesday of charges by U.N. inspectors of
a possible military dimension to Iran's nuclear project.
Israel lacks heavy long-range air force bombers, but its
advanced F-15 and F-16 warplanes could hit sites in western Iran
and further inland with air-to-air refuelling and by using
stealth technology to overfly hostile Arab nations.
Israel attacked Iraq and Syria before their alleged nuclear
weapons projects had yielded fissile material that could end up
as toxic debris. Similarly, analysts say, it would try to avoid
an Iranian death toll that would fuel public calls for revenge.
A 2009 simulation at the Brookings Institution in Washington
theorised that Israel, intent on halting or hobbling what the
West suspects is Tehran's covert quest for the means to make
atomic weaponry , would launch a sneak pre-emptive
attack on half-a-dozen nuclear sites in Iran.
Israel would not want to risk drawing in Iranian allies like
Hezbollah, Hamas or Syria, especially with political upheaval
shaking U.S.-aligned Gulf Arabs and Egypt. Israel's armed forces
are geared for brief border wars, not prolonged open conflict.
"Israel would most likely begin efforts to control
escalation immediately after the strike," said Gardiner, who
posits Iranian retaliation could compel the United States --
perhaps by Israeli design -- to weigh in with its superior arms.
Facing recrimination from allies like the United States,
Israel might argue the strike "created a terrific opportunity
for the West to pressure Iran, weaken it, and possibly even
undermine the regime", said the Brookings simulation summary.
Aircraft are not the only means at Israel's disposal.
It could also launch ballistic Jericho missiles with
conventional warheads at Iran, according to a 2009 report by the
Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.
Israel's three German-built Dolphin submarines are believed
to be capable of carrying conventional and nuclear-tipped cruise
missiles. They would have to transit through Egypt's Suez Canal
-- as one did in 2009 -- to reach the Gulf.
Elite foot soldiers might be deployed to spot targets and
possibly launch covert attacks. Far-flying drones could assist
in surveillance and possibly drop bombs of their own.
Israel has also been developing "cyber warfare" capabilities
and could use this together with other sabotage by Mossad spies
on the ground.
BLOWBACK
Israel would be loath to hit Iranian energy assets, like oil
production and shipping facilities. This could stoke a spike in
oil prices, turning world opinion against Israel while
alienating the Iranian dissident movement.
The same would follow a large Iranian death toll, though
civilian infrastructure might not be spared.
Gardiner said the Israelis, like the U.S. air force during
the Serbia campaign of 1999, might fry Iran's electricity grids
by dropping carbon fibres on its exposed power lines.
"Israel knows that an attack on Iran, no matter how much
evidence to show that Iran is on the cusp of acquiring nuclear
weapons that could kill large numbers of Israelis if it chooses,
would cause an international outcry," said Richard Kemp, a
retired British army colonel who has studied Israeli doctrines.
"It is very much in Israel's interest to take every possible
precaution to make it as precise and effective as possible (and)
do everything to avoid unnecessary civilian casualties."
But escalation might be impossible to avoid.
Should Iran retaliate with Shehab missile launches against
Tel Aviv, for example, the government of Prime Minister Benjamin
Netanyahu would find it hard not to strike back. It would need
outside assurances that the Shehab salvoes would stop -- say,
through a U.S. military enlistment against Iran, or a truce.
After losing the tactical edge of the initial sneak attack,
Israeli forces would find it hard to keep up precision strikes.
Iran would be on alert for hostile warplanes, submarines and
commandos. Iraq, Turkey or Saudi Arabia -- countries which a
2006 study by the Massachusetts Institutes of Technology
envisaged Israeli warplanes overflying en route to Iran -- would
shut down their air space.
The Israeli public would chafe at losing troops and living
in bomb shelters. Defence Minister Ehud Barak, in rare remarks
on such a sensitive subject, said on Tuesday he saw the home
front suffering "maybe not even 500 dead".
In such a situation, Israel might rely increasingly on
"stand-off" weaponry such as the Jerichos, which Jane's missile
experts believe are accurate only to around 1,000 yards
(meters). This could mean more damage to Iran's civilian
infrastructure, including the lifeblood energy sector.
