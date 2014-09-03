JERUSALEM, Sept 3 Israel is lobbying world
powers anew against any Iranian nuclear deal that would let
Tehran retain potential bomb-making technologies, a senior
Israeli official said on Wednesday as another deadline for the
international diplomacy loomed.
Negotiators hope for a comprehensive agreement by Nov. 24
under which Iran, which denies seeking nuclear weaponry, would
curb its disputed activities in exchange for an easing of
economic sanctions crippling its economy.
The next round of talks between six world powers and Iran is
expected to be held later this month in New York, possibly on
the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly.
Yuval Steinitz, Israeli minister for strategic affairs, said
in a radio interview he would head a government delegation to
Washington next week to press the Jewish state's demand that the
Islamic republic be stripped of all nuclear capacity - something
Tehran rules out and many Western diplomats deem unfeasible.
While not a party to the negotiations with Iran, Israel
wields influence in foreign capitals given its veiled threats to
launch preemptive war to prevent Iran getting the bomb.
"Next week I will be leading a very large delegation to two
days of talks in the United States ahead of the main, the
central and possibly the last round of talks between the world
powers and Iran," Steinitz told Israel Radio.
He saw no sign of Iran significantly scaling back uranium
enrichment, a process that can make fuel for nuclear warheads,
despite diplomatic outreach by its President Hassan Rouhani.
"What Rouhani has done is concede on all kinds of secondary
issues, partial concessions, but protected the project's core,
which is what threatens us and the whole world," Steinitz said.
"This means that in substance Iran's positions have remained
as tough as before, and if there is no dramatic development in
the coming month then either there will be no deal - or there
will be a bad deal leaving Iran a nuclear threshold state, and
this is of course something we are not willing to accept."
Israel is believed to have the region's sole atomic arsenal.
Steinitz led a senior Israeli nuclear delegation to
Washington in June, ahead of the previous, July 20 deadline for
a deal with Iran, which was missed.
As then, Steinitz said this time the Israelis would "share
our position and our intelligence information on this matter
with the Americans".
(Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Susan Fenton)