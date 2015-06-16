GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
JERUSALEM, June 16 U.S. President Barack Obama has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for talks in Washington next month after a deadline for reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran, an Israeli newspaper reported on Tuesday, quoting State Department sources.
A spokesman for Netanyahu's office had no immediate official comment on the report. Officials speaking on condition of anonymity, however, told reporters that no such invitation had been received.
The mass-circulation Yedioth Ahronoth daily quoted unidentified sources at the State Department as saying Obama had invited Netanyahu for talks in mid-July, after a June 30 deadline for a major powers deal with Iran on its nuclear programme.
Netanyahu has criticised the emerging deal Israel fears will allow Iran the means of making a bomb, while also granting it sanctions relief that could help bankroll its guerrilla allies in the region.
Iran says its nuclear projects are peaceful. (Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Nick Macfie)
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
BEIJING, March 27 Profits of Chinese industrial firms surged 31.5 percent in the first two months of 2017 from a year earlier as prices of commodities from coal to iron ore raced higher, while strong imports also pointed to a pick-up in activity.