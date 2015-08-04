DUBAI Aug 4 Italy's foreign minister arrived in
Tehran on Tuesday, the latest in a series of European officials
seeking closer economic and political ties with Iran after its
nuclear agreement with world powers.
Senior government ministers from France, Germany and Serbia
have been among visitors to Iran since the July 14 accord which
raised the prospect of banking and trade sanctions on Iran
being lifted, perhaps around the end of this year.
Before his visit to Iran, minister Paolo Gentiloni was
quoted by the Iranian Mehr news agency as saying: "Italy's
economic ties with Iran have definitely suffered during the
sanctions era, but the recent nuclear agreement will serve as an
opportunity for a gradual improvement in the two countries'
relations."
Gentiloni was accompanied by Italian Economic Development
Minister Federica Guidi and an economic delegation. Both
countries hope to expand cooperation in energy, transportation
and agriculture.
The nuclear accord provided for an easing of sanctions in
return for restrictions and monitoring of Iran's nuclear
programme. Western powers have suspected Iran of secretly
pursuing nuclear weapons while Tehran says its programme was
geared purely to peaceful purposes such as power generation.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin Nouri; editing by Ralph
Boulton)