(Adds detail)
DUBAI Aug 5 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani
has accepted an invitation to visit Rome, Italy's foreign
ministry said on Wednesday, in what would be his first trip to
an EU capital as he tries to mend diplomatic and economic ties
with the West.
Prime Minister Matteo Renzi invited Rouhani to make the trip
"in the coming weeks", according to a spokesman for Foreign
Minister Paolo Gentiloni, who was in Tehran on Wednesday, the
latest high-level European official to visit the major oil
producer which is about to exit a tough EU sanctions regime.
"Rouhani accepted the invitation and will let us know when,"
Gentiloni told reporters in Tehran, the spokesman said.
"In addition to political co-operation, our two countries
can work together in the fields of trade, commerce and economy,"
Iranian state news agency IRNA reported Gentiloni saying. His
spokesman confirmed the comment.
Several European ministers have visited Tehran since a
nuclear deal was struck last month, hoping to benefit from the
opening of a major economy with a young, well-educated
population of just under 80 million and some of the world's
largest energy reserves.
The nuclear deal will lead to international sanctions, which
had frozen much European business investment in Iran, being
lifted in the coming months.
Italy, which was not directly part of the nuclear talks,
began pushing for better relations with Iran even before the
deal was struck, and Gentiloni last visited Tehran in March.
Italian oil and gas group Eni, which had a major
presence until 2001, has said it will consider investing in Iran
again if sanctions are lifted and it receives favourable
contract terms.
Investment bank Mediobanca on Tuesday said that
it, along with Italy's development ministry and export credit
agency SACE, had signed a memorandum of understanding with
Iran's economy ministry and its central bank.
Last week, France's foreign minister, who had pursued a hard
line during the nuclear talks, invited Rouhani to visit Paris in
November, for what would be the first Iranian state visit to
France since 1999.
(Reporting by Sam Wilkin and by Steve Scherer in Rome; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)