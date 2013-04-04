ALMATY, April 4 Iran's chief nuclear negotiator
Saeed Jalili said on Thursday the Islamic Republic would defend
its right to enrich uranium with "more rigour" after its
presidential election in June.
Jalili, speaking in the Kazakh city of Almaty where talks
between Iran and world powers are due to start on Friday, said
the success of the negotiations depended on whether the powers
accepted Tehran's right to a nuclear programme.
"The impact of the election will be that ... our people will
defend its right with more rigour," he said in a speech at an
Almaty university.
