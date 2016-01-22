TOKYO Jan 22 Japan on Friday lifted sanctions on Iran, falling in line with major world powers after the United Nations atomic energy agency confirmed last Saturday that Tehran had fully taken steps to curb its disputed nuclear programme.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the announcement at a regular new conference.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation when the U.S. and other countries lifted crippling sanctions against the Islamic republic.

