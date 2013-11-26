TOKYO Nov 26 Japanese buyers of Iranian crude
will keep using specially created shipping insurance for the
imports for now even though the European Union is suspending a
ban on covering tankers carrying oil from Iran, government and
industry sources said.
The easing of EU shipping insurance sanctions was part of
the deal on Sunday between Iran and six world powers to curb
Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions
relief.
Japan's Parliament passed a bill in June 2012 to provide a
sovereign guarantee of up to $7.6 billion per tanker to keep oil
trade with Tehran going. That came just before the EU's ban on
insurance firms covering Iran's exports started up in July 2012.
Sources with Japanese buyers of Iranian oil said they would
stick with the sovereign scheme until they received further
instructions from the government.
Government sources said Japan has been gathering information
on the details of the Sunday announcement, adding there has been
no move to make changes to the sovereign scheme.
The government insurance guarantee expires at the end of the
fiscal year through March.
"I cannot say for a 100 percent certainty that the current
arrangement lasts until March," said a government source who
declined to be identified.
Japan will consult with the United States and other nations
to gather information on details of the weekend agreement and
the implications for shipping insurance, which could take about
a week, government sources said.
Iranian oil sales have fallen by more than half from 2011
levels to about 1 million barrels a day as a result of EU and
U.S. sanctions on oil trade, shipping insurance and banking.
