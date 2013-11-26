TOKYO Nov 26 Japanese buyers of Iranian crude will keep using specially created shipping insurance for the imports for now even though the European Union is suspending a ban on covering tankers carrying oil from Iran, government and industry sources said.

The easing of EU shipping insurance sanctions was part of the deal on Sunday between Iran and six world powers to curb Tehran's nuclear programme in exchange for limited sanctions relief.

Japan's Parliament passed a bill in June 2012 to provide a sovereign guarantee of up to $7.6 billion per tanker to keep oil trade with Tehran going. That came just before the EU's ban on insurance firms covering Iran's exports started up in July 2012.

Sources with Japanese buyers of Iranian oil said they would stick with the sovereign scheme until they received further instructions from the government.

Government sources said Japan has been gathering information on the details of the Sunday announcement, adding there has been no move to make changes to the sovereign scheme.

The government insurance guarantee expires at the end of the fiscal year through March.

"I cannot say for a 100 percent certainty that the current arrangement lasts until March," said a government source who declined to be identified.

Japan will consult with the United States and other nations to gather information on details of the weekend agreement and the implications for shipping insurance, which could take about a week, government sources said.

Iranian oil sales have fallen by more than half from 2011 levels to about 1 million barrels a day as a result of EU and U.S. sanctions on oil trade, shipping insurance and banking.

