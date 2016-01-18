By Herbert Lash
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 17 A Jewish-American group that
lobbied for the Iran nuclear agreement said on Sunday the
prisoner swap and Tehran's release of captured U.S. sailors were
positive signs for U.S.-Iranian relations but that strict
verification remained paramount.
But improved relations do not indicate a detente with Iran,
which has a history of being a troublemaker in the region, said
Dan Kalik, chief of staff at J Street, a "pro-Israel, pro-peace"
advocacy group.
"I don't think we're at a place where just because we have a
nuclear deal with Iran, they're now trustworthy or even an
ally," Kalik said.
Other Jewish-American organizations remain deeply opposed to
the deal, which has also been sharply criticized by Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. Republicans. The
issue has sharply divided American Jews.
The International Atomic Energy Agency ruled on Saturday
that Iran had fulfilled last year's landmark agreement with the
United States and five other world powers to curtail its nuclear
program, triggering the end of sanctions.
Days before the accord's implementation, nerves were rattled
when Iran briefly held 10 U.S. sailors who the U.S. military
said made a navigational mistake that led them into Iranian
waters.
The leader of another Jewish-American organization that had
not taken a position on the nuclear agreement in the months
leading to its implementation, invoked a biblical saying from
the book of Psalms to "seek peace and pursue it."
But Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform
Judaism, said: "Iran's support of terror, a strong inspections
regime, Iran's human rights and religious freedom violations,
and the United States' standing in the world remain uppermost in
our minds, as is ensuring Israel's security.".
The Anti-Defamation League, which opposed the nuclear deal,
said on Saturday that Tehran's release of several
Iranian-American prisoners this weekend was a positive step. But
it expressed hope Iran would soon release Robert Levinson, an
American held captive for nearly nine years and whose fate
remains unknown.
U.S. officials said on Saturday the United States would
continue to seek Levinson's whereabouts and try to bring him
home.
The ADL also urged "strong U.S. pushback" on human rights
violations, Iran's regional expansionism and further missile
development, which it said exemplified "ongoing militarism."
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said the deal,
which it strongly opposed, was a turning point for Iran's
strength as a "terrorist state" and its ability to pursue
regional dominance, as tens of billions of dollars are
repatriated.
"This is a dangerous moment for America and our allies,"
AIPAC said in a statement on Saturday. It said Iran must be held
to the commitments it agreed to under the nuclear accord and
that its support for militant groups and arming of regional
proxies must be confronted.
