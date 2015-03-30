DUBAI, March 30 An Iranian journalist who
previously served as a media advisor to President Hassan Rouhani
has sought political asylum in Switzerland where he was
reporting on Iran's nuclear negotiations, Iranian news websites
reported.
Iranian news website Tabnak named the journalist as Amir
Hossein Motaghi, who helped Rouhani to his landslide win in the
2013 presidential elections.
Britain's Daily Telegraph quoted Motaghi complaining about
censorship, saying he could "only write what he was told".
"My conscience would not allow me to carry out my profession
in this manner any more," the Telegraph reported him as telling
IraneFarda, an opposition news website based in London.
Motaghi was in Lausanne covering the nuclear talks
for the Iran Student Correspondents Association
(ISCA) but that organisation said it had now ended its
relationship with him.
"Following reports of a known person seeking asylum ... ISCA
informed the (Iranian foreign) ministry it had cut all ties with
this individual," the ministry said in a statement cited by
Iran's Fars news agency.
The Swiss authorities declined to comment.
"For reasons of protecting personal data, we never give any
information about individual cases," said Celine Kohlprath,
spokeswoman of the Swiss state secretariat for migration.
