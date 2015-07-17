WASHINGTON, July 17 Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Friday he raised the topic of detained Americans
at every meeting he held with Iranians during the final weeks of
nuclear negotiations and said he is hopeful Tehran would release
them.
The Obama administration has faced criticism for not
securing the Americans' release as part of the landmark deal
reached on Tuesday in Vienna to curb Iran's nuclear program in
exchange for sanctions relief.
There are three Americans known to be detained by Iran.
In an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe," Kerry defended
his team's efforts to get them freed, including during the final
round of negotiations that began on June 27.
"There was not a meeting that took place - not one meeting
that took place, believe me that's not an exaggeration - where
we did not raise the issue of our American citizens being held,"
he said.
Kerry said he brought it up with Iranian Foreign Minister
Jawad Zarif just before the two went out to announce the deal.
"We remain very, very hopeful that Iran will make the
decision to do the right thing and to return those citizens to
the United States," Kerry said in the MSNBC interview. "And we
are consistently, constantly even now continuing to work on
that."
The Americans known to be held in Iran include Washington
Post correspondent Jason Rezaian, who is being tried on
espionage charges after his arrest in July 2014.
U.S. President Barack Obama in March urged Iran's government
to release Rezaian and two other detained Americans - Saeed
Abedini and Amir Hekmati - and to help find Robert Levinson, an
American who disappeared in Iran eight years ago.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)