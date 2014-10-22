BERLIN Oct 22 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on a visit to Berlin on Wednesday that the Obama administration planned to fully consult Congress about ongoing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme.

"I personally believe, as does the president, that Congress has an extremely important role to play in this and Congress will play a role in this," Kerry said in response to a question about whether U.S. lawmakers might be shut out of the decision-making process.

Kerry said a possible suspension of sanctions against Iran in any nuclear deal "does not in any way write Congress out of the process or suggest that in the end Congress isn't going to have a vote."

"We anticipate hearings, a significant amount of back and forth. We certainly will be briefing as we go forward in the next weeks. And we look forward to serious and deep congressional engagement in this effort," he added. (Writing by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)