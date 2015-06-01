UPDATE 10-Oil eases off one-month high on surprise U.S. crude build
* Analysts expect U.S. shale output growth (Updates to settlement; adds prices, comments)
WASHINGTON, June 1 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry remains committed to the established timetable for Iran nuclear talks, despite breaking his leg in a cycling accident and returning to the United States for treatment, a State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.
Kerry has spoken with the Iranian foreign minister since his accident and intends to physically attend talks scheduled for the end of the month, State spokeswoman Marie Harf said. The major powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear program have a self-imposed June 30 deadline to reach an agreement.
"To be very clear, the secretary is absolutely committed to moving forward with the negotiations, to proceeding with them on the exact same timetable as before his accident," Harf said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Emily Stephenson)
* Analysts expect U.S. shale output growth (Updates to settlement; adds prices, comments)
PARIS, April 5 French Energy Minister Segolene Royal warned EDF's board on Wednesday against trying to prevent the closure of France's oldest nuclear plant, as a long-running conflict between the state-controlled utility and the government comes to a head.
April 5 BNP Paribas SA said Wednesday it has sold its $120 million share of the loan for the Dakota Access Pipeline, becoming the second bank to divest from the project that faced opposition from Native Americans and environmentalists.