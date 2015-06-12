BOSTON, June 12 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, emerging from a Boston hospital after treatment for a broken leg, said on Friday he will be "totally engaged" in the talks to finalize an Iran nuclear deal and planned soon to travel to the negotiations.

Kerry said he plans to travel to join the talks after the June 22-24 strategic and economic dialogue talks with China in Washington.

"I will be absolutely, fully and totally engaged in those talks. I am now. I haven't missed a tick," Kerry said. "And I'll be traveling over there at the appropriate moment in the next days in order to press forward at this critical moment in the negotiations. So there's a lot of work on the table." (Reporting by Will Dunham and Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)