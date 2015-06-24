(Adds background on talks)
WASHINGTON, June 24 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will fly to Vienna on Friday to take part in Iran nuclear
talks ahead of a self-imposed June 30 deadline, U.S. State
Department spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.
The talks between Iran and six major powers aim to reach an
agreement under which Tehran would restrain its nuclear program
in exchange for relief from economic sanctions that have
crippled its economy.
The nations involved in the talks with Iran, which include
Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States,
have set June 30 as a deadline for a deal but the negotiations
are widely expected to slide past that date.
Two major sticking points are the sequencing of sanctions
relief with steps taken by Iran to curb its nuclear program and
the definition of monitoring and verification measures to ensure
that Tehran is not cheating on any agreement.
The United States and some of its partners suspect Iran of
using its civil nuclear program as a cover to develop a nuclear
weapons capability. Iran denies this, saying that its program is
solely for peaceful purposes such as making medical isotopes.
(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Eric Walsh)