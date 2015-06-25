VIENNA, June 25 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry telephoned Iran's foreign minister in recent days to tell
him that Tehran must answer questions about whether its past
atomic research was arms-related if it wants a nuclear deal,
officials said.
The telephone calls came after Kerry raised eyebrows among
some Western officials by saying the U.S. was "not fixated" on
any past Iranian work, about which it already had "absolute
knowledge," and was looking to the future instead.
[ID:nL1N0Z22D7
The officials have also voiced concern that Kerry was
backing down on a crucial demand in the talks, one Tehran has
consistently ignored, and said he was overstating U.S. knowledge
about Tehran's past nuclear work in the interest of getting a
deal at all costs.
A day after Kerry made those June 16 remarks, a State
Department spokesman said the words of the top U.S. diplomat had
been misinterpreted and dismissed the idea that Washington had
climbed down from previous demands that Tehran come clean about
its nuclear past.
But two Western officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition
of anonymity, were not persuaded by the State Department denial.
"I suspect he accidentally gave a window into his
negotiating stance with the Iranians," one official said.
Critics say that Kerry's intense involvement in the talks
suggest that he is chasing an agreement, signaling an eagerness
for a deal that the Iranians can exploit for concessions.
The damage control went beyond the daily State Department
briefings, during which reporters grilled new spokesman John
Kirby on this issue for days. Kerry, officials told Reuters,
called Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to make
sure he did not think Washington was letting Iran off the hook.
"Kerry called Zarif and told him the past does matter and
the U.S. was insisting that the PMD (possible military
dimensions) issue be resolved in the negotiations," a Western
source close to the talks told Reuters.
An Iranian official said Kerry spoke to Zarif twice in
recent days.
"There were two calls from Kerry to Zarif, during which he
corrected his stance ... He told Mr. Zarif that he had been
misunderstood and the past activities are important and should
be clarified," a senior Iranian official told Reuters.
"Also he said that Iran should come clean on the past
activities. This is an issue being discussed."
A senior U.S. official confirmed that Kerry had spoke to
Zarif but denied there had been any shift in the U.S. position
on the need for Iran to come clean about its nuclear past. "The
U.S. has consistently made clear our position on PMD, and it has
not changed," the official said.
The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and
China have a self-imposed June 30 deadline to finish a long term
nuclear deal with Iran under which it would curb sensitive
nuclear activities for at least a decade in exchange for
sanctions relief.
The U.S. official said Kerry also spoke or met with the
foreign ministers of France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China
ahead of his Friday departure for the Vienna talks with Iran,
and has kept in touch with the Israelis and Saudis as well.
"PMD came up in some of these conversations, but it was not
the focus," the official added.
Officials close to the talks say they will likely run into
July and that the chances of succeeding are greater than the
likelihood of failure.
Tehran denies harboring any ambitions to develop atomic
weapons but has rejected U.N. demands that it halt uranium
enrichment and other nuclear activities, resulting in crippling
international sanctions.
U.S. officials had previously said Iran must answer all
queries the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has
about past Iranian activities that may have been related to
atomic weapons research and that some sanctions relief under a
possible nuclear deal would depend on resolving those queries.
Tehran says the agency's evidence about past weapons-related
activities is fabricated and insists its nuclear program is
peaceful.
REACHING OUT
France is the closest of the six powers to Israel and Saudi
Arabia, regional foes of Iran who oppose a deal. They fear that
a deal with Iran will effectively give it the right to continue
developing a nuclear arms capability, even if its sensitive
nuclear activities remain limited for over a decade.
According to a senior French diplomat, Kerry reassured
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius earlier this week that
the United States had not softened its stance on PMD and that
his remarks had been over interpreted.
"If we are to know what Iran may get up to, then we need to
know up to a point what Iran did do," the diplomat said, adding
Paris and Washington shared the same view.
A group of prominent American security advisers, including
five with ties to President Barrack Obama's first term, said on
Wednesday that the deal under discussion might be too weak to
provide adequate safeguards.
That will be reassuring to those diplomats and experts
concerned that failure to resolve this issue could undercut the
ability of the IAEA to monitor compliance with any agreement
reached with Iran, as well as undermine the agency's
credibility.
Olli Heinonen, a nuclear expert at Harvard University and
former deputy head of the IAEA, predicted that the PMD issue
would be the last question resolved in the course of the talks.
He also said it could not be swept under the carpet.
"It's a de facto nuclear threshold state. So you can't just
forget about weaponization," he said. "You don't need to know
every nut and bolt of the past program. But you need to know how
far they got."
As early as November, officials close to the talks said the
six powers were pressing Iran to stop stonewalling the IAEA, but
were likely to stop short of demanding full disclosure of any
secret weapon work by Tehran to avoid killing an historic deal.
(Additional reporting by John Irish and Shadia Nasralla;
editing by Anna Willard)