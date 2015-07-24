(Adds comments by Kerry at Council on Foreign Relations event)
WASHINGTON, July 24 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry said on Friday it would be a huge mistake if Israel
decided to take unilateral military action against Iran over its
nuclear program in the future.
Kerry was asked in an NBC "Today" show interview if the
nuclear deal reached last week would make it more likely that
Israel might attempt a military or cyber attack on Tehran.
"That'd be an enormous mistake, a huge mistake with grave
consequences for Israel and for the region, and I don't think
it's necessary," Kerry said.
He warned later on Friday that if Congress failed to approve
the deal agreed last week between world powers and Iran to curb
Iran's nuclear programme then Israel could be worse off.
Congress has until Sept. 17 to approve or reject the agreement.
"I fear that what could happen is if Congress were to
overturn it, our friends in Israel could actually wind up being
more isolated and more blamed," Kerry told the Council on
Foreign Relations think tank in New York.
"We would lose Europe and China and Russia with respect to
whatever military action we might have to take because we will
have turned our backs on a very legitimate program that allows
us to put their program to the test over these next years," he
said.
Under the deal agreed in Vienna, U.S., EU and U.N. sanctions
will be lifted in exchange for long-term curbs on Iran's nuclear
program that the West suspected was aimed at creating an atomic
bomb, but which Tehran says is peaceful.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey, additional
reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)