* U.S. Treasury studying issue, secretary of state says
* Urges stressing deal's merits, avoiding political attacks
By Warren Strobel
NEW YORK, Aug 11 If the United States walks away
from the nuclear deal with Iran and demands that its allies
comply with U.S. sanctions, a loss of confidence in U.S.
leadership could threaten the dollar's position as the world's
reserve currency, the top U.S. diplomat said on Tuesday.
"If we turn around and nix the deal and then tell them,
'You're going to have to obey our rules and sanctions anyway,'
that is a recipe, very quickly ... for the American dollar to
cease to be the reserve currency of the world," U.S. Secretary
of State John Kerry said at a Reuters Newsmaker event.
Defending the July 14 Vienna agreement between Iran and
world powers that he helped to negotiate, Kerry deployed a new
argument in a feverish battle to prevent lawmakers from killing
it. Congress has until Sept. 17 to act.
Kerry warned of a potential loss of U.S. financial and
political clout. He said this was not something that would
happen overnight but many countries were "chafing" under the
present international financial arrangements.
He said U.S. Treasury experts "are doing a full dive on how
this works and what the implications are. But the notion that we
can just sort of diss the deal and unilaterally walk away as
Congress wants to do will have a profound negative impact on
people's sense of American leadership and reliability."
New York-based Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX
Strategy, BK Asset Management, challenged Kerry's reasoning. He
said the dollar's status could be compromised only if the United
States was unable to compete economically on a global scale.
"The reality of the situation is that the U.S. dollar hasn't
been this strong in decades. The thought that it could be
replaced as a reserve currency is laughable at this point on a
geopolitical basis and nothing in the Iran deal even remotely
touches upon that issue," he added.
Economists and financial analysts have often conjectured
that a competing currency like the euro or the Chinese yuan will
eventually dethrone the dollar as global trade and financial
patterns shift. But the U.S. currency's position has been
largely immune - mostly for lack of any good alternative.
KERRY, POINT BY POINT
In an hour-long moderated discussion, Kerry also:
* Acknowledged that the tone of the Iran debate had taken on
a political edge.
President Barack Obama last week accused critics of the deal
of making common cause with Iranian hardliners who chant "Death
to America" and said some had beaten the drum for the Iraq war.
"You can squabble maybe with the choice of words," Kerry
said when asked about Obama's comments. He stressed his view
that the Iran deal should be argued on its merits. "I think the
merits are very, very strong and I think the president does
too," he said.
* Said it would be impossible for Iran to create a secret
program for developing atomic fuel without the United States
being able to detect it under the deal.
* Said the Iranians were open to discussing disputes in the
Middle East, where Washington and its allies accuse Tehran of
backing proxies in Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.
"They said to me, 'If we can get this deal done, then we're
ready to sit down and talk about the regional issues and we may
be able to work things in different places,'" Kerry said.
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently in
Lebanon and had already visited Kuwait and Qatar in a bid to
reach out, he said.
* Said violations by Iran of an arms embargo or restrictions
on its missile program would not force an automatic return or
"snapback" of United Nations sanctions under the nuclear deal,
although other options would be available.
The agreement gives Tehran some relief from economic
sanctions in return for strict limits on a nuclear program that
the West has suspected was aimed at creating a nuclear bomb.
Tehran has long denied seeking a nuclear weapon and has
insisted on the right to nuclear technology for peaceful means.
Obama has never ruled out military force if negotiations failed,
and has said that he and future presidents would still have that
option if Iran quit the agreement.
