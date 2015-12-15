HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 29 at 7:58 p.m. EDT/2358GMT
March 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
MOSCOW/WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday welcomed the U.N. nuclear watchdog's decision to close its investigation into whether Iran once had a secret nuclear weapons program.
"I welcome today's consensus adoption by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors (BOG) of the resolution addressing the Director General's December 2 final assessment of the possible military dimensions (PMD) of Iran's past nuclear program," Kerry said in a statement released in Moscow.
The decision allows the IAEA to focus on the implementation of a July 14 deal under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief, the statement said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Moscow and by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Susan Heavey)
March 29 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday:
CALGARY, Alberta, March 29 ConocoPhillips on Wednesday agreed to sell oil sands and western Canadian natural gas assets to Cenovus Energy Inc for C$17.7 billion ($13.3 billion), making it the latest international oil major to pull back from the region.