MOSCOW/WASHINGTON Dec 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday welcomed the U.N. nuclear watchdog's decision to close its investigation into whether Iran once had a secret nuclear weapons program.

"I welcome today's consensus adoption by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors (BOG) of the resolution addressing the Director General's December 2 final assessment of the possible military dimensions (PMD) of Iran's past nuclear program," Kerry said in a statement released in Moscow.

The decision allows the IAEA to focus on the implementation of a July 14 deal under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for economic sanctions relief, the statement said. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Moscow and by Arshad Mohammed in Washington; Editing by Susan Heavey)