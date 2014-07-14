(Corrects deadline to July 20)

VIENNA, July 14 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif for a second day in a row on Monday to see if he can make progress on reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear program before a July 20 deadline, a U.S. official said.

Kerry would "gauge Iran's willingness to make the critical choices it needs to make," the senior State Department official said.

"The Secretary will take the time necessary to have that discussion, and that's why they will be meeting again today, to see if progress can be made," the official added. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Andrew Heavens)