VIENNA, July 14 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry will meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif for a second
day in a row on Monday to see if he can make progress on
reaching a deal on Tehran's nuclear program before a July 20
deadline, a U.S. official said.
Kerry would "gauge Iran's willingness to make the critical
choices it needs to make," the senior State Department official
said.
"The Secretary will take the time necessary to have that
discussion, and that's why they will be meeting again today, to
see if progress can be made," the official added.
