VIENNA, July 15 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry on Tuesday dismissed the idea that Iran could maintain its
current number of nuclear enrichment centrifuges as part of a
long-term deal with six world powers that would lead to a
gradual end of sanctions.
"We have made it crystal clear that the 19,000 (centrifuges)
that are currently part of their programme is too many," Kerry
told reporters after three days of talks with Iranian Foreign
Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Zarif had suggested in a New York
Times interview that Tehran could keep its enrichment programme
at current levels for a few years before expanding it.
"We've made progress", Kerry said, though he cautioned "it
is clear that we still have more work to do" before a July 20
deadline to reach a deal. He said he will return to Washington
and consult with President Barack Obama and Congress on
prospects for a deal with Iran and what to it cannot be reached.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau, Lesley Wroughton, Fredrik Dahl
and Parisa Hafezi)