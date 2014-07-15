VIENNA, July 15 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday dismissed the idea that Iran could maintain its current number of nuclear enrichment centrifuges as part of a long-term deal with six world powers that would lead to a gradual end of sanctions.

"We have made it crystal clear that the 19,000 (centrifuges) that are currently part of their programme is too many," Kerry told reporters after three days of talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Zarif had suggested in a New York Times interview that Tehran could keep its enrichment programme at current levels for a few years before expanding it.

"We've made progress", Kerry said, though he cautioned "it is clear that we still have more work to do" before a July 20 deadline to reach a deal. He said he will return to Washington and consult with President Barack Obama and Congress on prospects for a deal with Iran and what to it cannot be reached. (Reporting By Louis Charbonneau, Lesley Wroughton, Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi)