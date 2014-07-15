* July 20 deadline looms for nuclear deal between Iran, 6
powers
* Zarif floats idea of keeping enrichment capacity at
current level
* Nuclear negotiations could be extended for up to six
months
* Iran must reduce capacity to secure agreement - Kerry
By Louis Charbonneau and Lesley Wroughton
VIENNA, July 15 Iran and six world powers on
Tuesday appeared likely to extend talks on Tehran's nuclear
programme beyond a July 20 deadline, while Washington said the
Islamic Republic must cut its capacity to make nuclear fuel to
secure a deal to end sanctions.
Iran and the six nations are trying to bridge differences in
negotiating positions over a deal intended to end a decade-long
dispute over Tehran's nuclear programme, which Western nations
fear may be aimed at developing a nuclear weapons capability.
Iran says it is for peaceful purposes.
"We have made it crystal clear that the 19,000 (nuclear
centrifuges) that are currently part of their programme is too
many," Kerry told reporters after three days of talks with
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.
At a separate news conference, Zarif responded by saying
that "insisting on the number of centrifuges is useless."
In a New York Times interview, Zarif floated the idea of
Tehran keeping its enrichment programme at current levels for a
few years before expanding it. Diplomats said the Iranian
delegation had raised this issue with the six in recent weeks.
Kerry was responding to a question about a major speech by
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which diplomats
said has limited the ability of the Iranian delegation at the
talks to make concessions with the six powers and could make it
difficult for Tehran to reach a deal.
Kerry said the talks - involving the United States, Britain,
France, Germany, Russia and China as well as Iran - had made
tangible progress on key issues but gaps remained.
"It is clear we still have more work to do and our team will
continue to work very hard to try to reach a comprehensive
agreement that resolves the international community's concern.
"There are more issues to work through and more provisions
to nail down to ensure that Iran's programme can always remain
exclusively peaceful," Kerry said.
Zarif said while he had had good talks with the U.S.
diplomat, serious differences remained between the two sides.
He suggested prolonging the talks past July 20 was likely
since: "I see an inclination on the part of our negotiating
partners that they believe more time may be useful and
necessary."
He added that no decision on an extension had been taken,
though several Western diplomats said prolonging the talks
beyond July 20 was very likely.
"Given that it is highly improbable to finalise an
agreement by Sunday, it would be highly probable that we will
continue the talks in the coming months," a diplomat said,
speaking on condition of anonymity. "The coming weeks don't make
much sense given it's August. There will be a little break."
KERRY TO CONSULT
The Western diplomat said the terms of the extension would
be discussed in the coming days.
An extension of up to six months is theoretically possible
according to an interim agreement Iran and the powers signed in
November and began implementing in January. The interim deal
gave Iran limited sanctions relief in exchange for curbing some
atomic work.
"The idea is to keep the status quo," the Western diplomat
said. "The same terms as now. Nothing is decided and that will
be the object of discussions in hours that come."
Kerry said he had held several extensive conversations with
Zarif since arriving on Sunday. They had a final short meeting
at the Palais Coburg before Kerry returned to Washington.
Kerry will consult with President Barack Obama and Congress
leaders about the prospects for a comprehensive agreement and
the path forward if the July deadline is not met.
Zarif said: "We have made enough headway to be able to tell
our political bosses back home that this is a process worth
continuing."
It was not immediately clear if the progress Kerry spoke of
on Tuesday was enough to justify an extension.
A history of hiding sensitive nuclear work from U.N.
inspectors has kept international suspicions about Iran's
nuclear programme high and heightened the risk of a new Middle
East war should diplomacy fail to yield a long-term settlement.
Israel has threatened military action against Iran if it is
not satisfied with the results of the talks.
In the New York Times interview, Zarif said any limits on
Iran's nuclear programme should be lifted after three to seven
years. But U.S. officials have said Washington would want
verifiable limits to remain in place for more than a decade.
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau, Lesley Wroughton, Fredrik
Dahl, Parisa Hafezi and John Irish; writing by Louis
Charbonneau; Editing by Janet Lawrence)