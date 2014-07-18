VIENNA, July 19 Iran will be allowed to access
an additional $2.8 billion of its frozen assets during a 4-month
period of extended talks with six powers on its nuclear
programme but most sanctions against Tehran will remain in
place, the United States said on Saturday.
"We will continue to suspend the sanctions we agreed to
under the (preliminary agreement from November 2013) and will
allow Iran access to $2.8 billion dollars of its restricted
assets," U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said after Iran and
six powers agreed to extend nuclear talks by four months after
they failed to reach a July 20 deadline for a deal.
"Let me be clear," Kerry said in a statement. "Iran will not
get any more money during these four months than it did during
the last six months, and the vast majority of its frozen oil
revenues will remain inaccessible. ... We will continue to
vigorously enforce the sanctions that remain in place."
(Reporting By Louis Charbonneau)