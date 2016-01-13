WASHINGTON Jan 13 Iran has removed the calandria, or central vessel, of its nuclear reactor at Arak, and it will be filled with concrete within hours, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.

"Just yesterday, the foreign minister (of Iran) reported to me that the calandria of the plutonium nuclear reactor is now out and in the next hours it will be filled with concrete and destroyed," Kerry said.

The removal of the calandria is a key part of last year's Iran nuclear deal. The deal's "Implementation Day," when Iran will start to get sanctions relief, would take place "likely within the coming days," Kerry said.

