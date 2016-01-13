UPDATE 1-Dakota Access Pipeline to start interstate service May 14
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
WASHINGTON Jan 13 Iran has removed the calandria, or central vessel, of its nuclear reactor at Arak, and it will be filled with concrete within hours, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Wednesday.
"Just yesterday, the foreign minister (of Iran) reported to me that the calandria of the plutonium nuclear reactor is now out and in the next hours it will be filled with concrete and destroyed," Kerry said.
The removal of the calandria is a key part of last year's Iran nuclear deal. The deal's "Implementation Day," when Iran will start to get sanctions relief, would take place "likely within the coming days," Kerry said.
SHANGHAI, April 14 China aims to create 10 "mega" coal producers by the end of the decade as part of its drive to consolidate the industry and tackle overcapacity, the official China Daily reported on Friday, citing an energy official.