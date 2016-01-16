WASHINGTON Jan 16 The United States officially
lifted nuclear sanctions against Iran on Saturday, when
Secretary of State John Kerry confirmed in a statement that the
International Atomic Energy Agency had verified that Iran had
"fully implemented its required commitments" under the nuclear
deal.
According to a senior State Department official, Kerry
signed a series of documents including certification to the U.S.
government that the IAEA had certified compliance in their
report, and waivers to implement lifting of the U.S.
Congressional sanctions.
