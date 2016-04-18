WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad
Javad Zarif in New York on Tuesday to discuss implementation of
the Iran nuclear deal, a U.S. official said on Monday.
"Yes, they'll meet tomorrow in New York," a U.S. official
told Reuters.
Iran and six major world powers clinched the nuclear
agreement in July 2015, allowing for the easing of some
sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and
United Nations in return for Tehran agreeing to long-term curbs
on its nuclear program.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)