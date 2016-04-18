WASHINGTON, April 18 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in New York on Tuesday to discuss implementation of the Iran nuclear deal, a U.S. official said on Monday.

"Yes, they'll meet tomorrow in New York," a U.S. official told Reuters.

Iran and six major world powers clinched the nuclear agreement in July 2015, allowing for the easing of some sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and United Nations in return for Tehran agreeing to long-term curbs on its nuclear program. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)