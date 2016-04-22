NEW YORK, April 22 The United States is not opposed to foreign banks doing business with Iran in line with the terms of a historic nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday.

"The United States is not standing in the way, and will not stand in the way, of business that is permitted in Iran since the (nuclear deal) took effect," Kerry told reporters before meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Louis Charbonneau)