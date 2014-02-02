* Kerry, Zarif meet privately in Germany
* IAEA chief says need clarity on some issues
* Senator McCain accuses Iran of cheating, urges caution
(Adds State Department official on Syria)
MUNICH, Feb 2 Iran's foreign minister held rare
private talks with his U.S. counterpart on Sunday and said it
would be a "disaster" if Tehran did not turn a provisional
agreement to defuse a decade-old dispute over its nuclear
programme into a permanent deal.
In a sign of the thawing climate between the Islamic
Republic and the West, Iran's Mohammad Javad Zarif said he had
held bilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, as
well as with other ministers from the six powers negotiating
with Tehran, during a three-day security conference in Munich.
His talks looked forward to negotiations starting in Vienna
on Feb. 18 when Iran and the six powers will attempt over a
period of six months to build on an interim agreement on
Tehran's nuclear activities to reach a definitive deal.
"What I can promise is that we will go to those negotiations
with the political will and good faith to reach an agreement
because it would be foolish for us to only bargain for six
months," Zarif told the conference.
"That would be a disaster for everybody - to start a process
and then to abruptly end it within six months," he said after
his meeting with Kerry, who also pressed Zarif on Iran's role in
helping to end the conflict in Syria.
Zarif said Iran and the West had an historic opportunity to
improve relations. "I think we need to seize it," he said.
Iran insists its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful but
Western countries have long suspected Tehran of seeking the
ability to develop a nuclear weapon.
Under a landmark preliminary deal with the United States,
Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany sealed last November,
Iran agreed to halt its most sensitive nuclear operations in
return for winning some relief from sanctions.
SANCTIONS
Kerry stressed to Zarif the importance of both sides
negotiating in good faith and of Iran abiding by its commitments
under the November deal, a U.S. State Department official said.
The United States and the European Union have suspended some
sanctions on Iran under the interim deal, but Kerry told Zarif
the United States would continue to enforce other sanctions.
Kerry and Zarif have met several times since the election of
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate, last June
paved the way for the thaw in ties with the West after years of
confrontation and hostile rhetoric.
Zarif said Iran was ready to address important outstanding
questions in the nuclear negotiations but added there was still
a lack of trust on both sides, including mistrust among Iranians
about the West's intentions.
Zarif told Reuters on Saturday, however, that Iran was not
prepared to give up research on centrifuges used to purify
uranium as part of a final nuclear deal.
Zarif held out an olive branch to Saudi Arabia, Iran's
regional rival, saying he was ready for talks at any time.
"I believe Iran and Saudi Arabia share a common interest in
a secure environment," he said. "Neither one of us will benefit
from sectarian divisions, neither one of us will benefit from
extremism in this region ... We can work together in order to
have a safer neighbourhood. There is no need for rivalry."
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, Yukiya
Amano, said possible military dimensions of Iran's nuclear
programme needed to be clarified and he said his agency also
wanted to clarify the issue of small amounts of polonium-210
that had been produced by the Tehran research reactor.
"Polonium can be used for civil purposes like nuclear
batteries but can also be used for a neutron source for nuclear
weapons," Amano told the Munich Security Conference.
COME CLEAN
Iran sealed a cooperation pact with the International Atomic
Energy Agency last November, pledging to be more open about its
nuclear activities. The IAEA and Iran are due to meet again in
Tehran on Feb. 8 to discuss future measures.
Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt, who is due to visit
Tehran soon, urged Iran to "come clean" on its past nuclear
activities, saying some intelligence agencies believed Iran had
had a nuclear weapons programme until early 2003.
U.S. Senator Christopher Murphy, a Democrat, told the
conference he did not believe the U.S. Senate would vote on a
new Iran sanctions bill. President Barack Obama has threatened
to veto any legislation that threatens the talks with Iran.
But Republican U.S. Senator John McCain was more sceptical,
saying Iran had a long history of deception.
"There are three components to nuclear weapons - warhead,
delivery system and the material itself. They are... cheating on
the first two without any constraint whatsoever," he said.
A senior State Department official said Kerry had raised
with Zarif his concerns about the delay in moving Syria's
chemical weapons to the port of Latakia and about humanitarian
conditions on the ground, especially in besieged areas.
Kerry urged Iran, a staunch ally of President Bashar
al-Assad, to play a constructive role in bringing an end to the
three-year conflict, the official said, adding that Zarif made
clear he did not have the authority to discuss Syria.
