LUEBECK, Germany, April 15 U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry said on Wednesday he was confident Barack Obama
would be able to get Congress to approve a nuclear deal with
Iran after the U.S. president acknowledged lawmakers would have
the power to review an accord with Tehran.
"Looming large is the challenge of finishing the negotiation
with Iran over the course of the next two and a half months,"
Kerry said after arriving in Germany for a Group of Seven
foreign ministers' meeting in the northern city of Luebeck.
"Yesterday there was a compromise reached in Washington
regarding congressional input. We are confident about our
ability for the president to negotiate an agreement and to do so
with the ability to make the world safer," he added.
In what was seen as a setback for Obama, the U.S. president
agreed on Tuesday that Congress should have the power to review
any deal with Iran, giving in to pressure from Republicans and
some in his own party over the barbed issue.
The role for the Republican-controlled Congress injects a
new element of uncertainty into the delicate final stages of
negotiations between major powers and Iran aimed at curbing
Tehran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said the G7
foreign ministers would discuss the Iran talks during their
meeting in Luebeck, especially now that Kerry had arrived.
"(We'll deal with)... the result between the American
administration and Congress, which has a certain influence on
whether the final agreement with Iran can succeed by June 30 or
not," Steinmeier said.
He said the foreign ministers would listen to Kerry's
assessment of negotiations with Iran and how the prospect of
congressional approval might affect them.
Speaking in Iran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Marzieh Afkham said on Wednesday that Tehran would not let U.S.
domestic politics derail the nuclear talks.
"That is an issue related to their domestic affairs. We are
dealing with the American government," Afkham told a news
conference carried by Iranian state television.
