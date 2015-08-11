NEW YORK Aug 11 Violations of an arms embargo
by Iran or restrictions on its missile program would not force
an automatic reinstatement or "snapback" of United Nations
sanctions under a landmark nuclear deal, although other options
would be available, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on
Tuesday.
"The arms embargo is not tied to snapback," Kerry said. "It
is tied to a separate set of obligations. So they are not in
material breach of the nuclear agreement for violating the arms
piece of it."
Speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event, Kerry said a new
structure would be created to replace a U.N. panel of experts
that has been monitoring compliance with the U.N. sanctions
regime. Under the nuclear deal that panel will be abolished in
the coming months.
The U.N. arms embargo and ballistic missile sanctions were
the most difficult sticking points toward the conclusion of
marathon negotiations between Iran and six world powers last
month.
Iran, backed by Russia and China, had wanted those
restrictions to be terminated under the nuclear agreement, which
was completed on July 14, but a compromise was struck under
which the arms embargo would remain for up to five years and the
missile restrictions for up to eight years.
Under the nuclear deal, sanctions on Iran would be lifted in
exchange for long-term curbs on its nuclear program.
Failure to comply with limitations on that program can lead
to an automatic reimposition of all U.N. sanctions, the
so-called U.N. sanctions snapback.
Until now it had not been entirely clear if a breach of the
arms embargo and missile sanctions could lead to a sanctions
snapback.
Even without a restoration of U.N. sanctions, Kerry said the
United States and its allies would have "ample tools at our
disposal" if Iran violated the arms embargo and missile
sanctions.
"There is a specific U.N. resolution outside of this
agreement that prohibits them from sending weapons to Hezbollah.
There is a separate and specific U.N. resolution that prohibits
them from sending weapons to the Shia militia in Iraq," he said.
Kerry added that similar U.N. restrictions banned arms sales
to the Houthis in Yemen, North Korea and other potential
recipients of weapons from Iran.
Tehran has consistently violated the U.N. arms embargo and
missile sanctions. Since 2010, those breaches have been
documented by the U.N. panel of experts on Iran.
Kerry said a new U.N. monitoring mechanism would have to be
created to replace the panel of experts, suggesting that much of
the monitoring work could be done by the United States and its
allies on their own.
"We're not dependent on the U.N. to do that and I think
Israel and others are much happier that we're not," he said. "We
will depend on our own intel community, on our own military, on
our own information, we will work with Israel, we will work with
others."
Iran's senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araqchi made clear
last month that Tehran had no intention of complying with the
arms embargo and missile sanctions.
"Whenever it's needed to send arms to our allies in the
region, we will do so," he said. "We are not ashamed of it."
