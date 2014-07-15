(Adds dropped word in paragraph 2)
* Iran, Western envoys see little progress in nuclear talks
* Khamenei wants 19-fold increase in enrichment capacity
* Reminder of Iran hardliners' wariness of detente with West
* Could scuttle high-stakes talks, or force extension
By Louis Charbonneau and Parisa Hafezi
VIENNA, July 14 A major speech by Iran's Supreme
Leader has limited the ability of the Iranian delegation at
high-level nuclear talks to make concessions with six world
powers and this could scuttle chances for Tehran to reach an
accord to end sanctions, diplomats said.
In a public address filled with technical detail, Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said last week Iran needs to significantly increase
its uranium enrichment capacity, clashing with the powers' push
for it to be reduced to minimise the risk of nuclear bombmaking,
as a July 20 deadline for a deal nears.
The talks with the United States, Britain, France, Germany,
Russia and China are aimed at a long-term accord on Iran curbing
its nuclear energy programme in exchange for a gradual end of
sanctions that have crippled the OPEC member's economy.
In his speech, which analysts compared in importance to a
State of the Union address by a U.S. president, Khamenei said he
had faith in his negotiating team led by Foreign Minister
Mohammad Javad Zarif and his deputy, Abbas Araqchi.
Several diplomats close to the talks said the speech, which
included many details about the nuclear programme and Iranian
demands on it, came as a surprise to the Iranian delegation.
One Western diplomat said the delegation appeared "taken
aback" by Khamenei's remarks at such a sensitive time in the
nuclear negotiations - just ahead of the July 20 deadline for a
deal. Two Iranian sources confirmed that assessment.
"In ostensibly expressing support for the Iranian
negotiating team, close scrutiny of Khamenei's speech shows that
in reality his remarks were aimed at severely curtailing his
team's room for manoeuvre, making it effectively impossible to
bridge gaps with the stance of the (six powers)," according to a
Western intelligence analysis of the speech seen by Reuters.
Khamenei's message was a reminder of the tensions within
Iran's complex power elite between conservative hardliners -
like him - wary of any detente with the West they fear would
imperil the Islamic Revolution - and moderates who see a nuclear
deal as Iran's ticket out of economically crippling isolation.
Pragmatist Hassan Rouhani's landslide 2013 election as
Iranian president on a platform of improving Iran's foreign
relations to revive the economy opened the door to nuclear
diplomacy and a possible improvement of ties with the West.
Resolving the decade-long nuclear standoff with Iran is seen as
vital to allaying fears of a new war in the Middle East.
Iran and the six resumed talks in Vienna on July 2 and their
negotiators continued meetings in the Austrian capital on
Monday, though there was no immediate sign of any substantive
progress. Western and Iranian officials have complained publicly
that the sides remain far apart on all key issues in the talks.
Iran's capacity to refine uranium lies at the centre of the
nuclear stalemate and is seen as the hardest issue to resolve in
the Vienna talks, which began in February. U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry is in Vienna to help break the deadlock. He met
Zarif for a second day in a row on Monday.
The Islamic Republic denies Western allegations that its
declared programme to enrich fuel for civilian nuclear energy is
a front for pursuing the capability to produce atomic weapons.
DISPUTE OVER CENTRIFUGES
A relative of Khamenei's explained to Reuters the motivation
for the speech. "The leader is above all the factions. He felt
that it was essential to state his red lines publicly to avoid
any misunderstanding by either side involved in the talks.
"His speech contained clear technical points," the relative
added. "Now everyone, whether Iranian or non-Iranian, clearly
understands what is negotiable and what is not."
Unusually, Khamenei's July 7 speech included details on what
he described as Iran's enrichment "needs", defending it against
what he indicated was the West's dismissive attitude towards the
Islamic Republic. Western officials say that enrichment on home
soil is not a "need" for Iran and that it can obtain cheaper and
better fuel for civilian reactors from Russia and elsewhere.
Khamenei suggested that Iran needed 190,000 centrifuge
machines in the long term - a 19-fold increase in its current
operational capacity to refine uranium.
U.S. and European negotiators want Iran to have a figure in
the low thousands to ensure it cannot quickly amass enough for
atomic bomb fuel, should it someday choose to do so.
Some analysts have suggested that Khamenei's speech actually
indicated a level of flexibility because he was talking about
long-term Iranian plans. Others disagree.
"(Khamenei's) statement served both as a directive upon his
negotiating team and as an apparent effort to shift the
framework of the debate away from Western demands, essentially
grounding the talks," the intelligence analysis said.
Earlier this month, Iranian and Western officials close to
the talks said Iran was reducing its demands for centrifuges
well below the figure Khamenei used. But in the wake of
Khamenei's speech, diplomats said, far-reaching compromises by
the Iranians will be more difficult.
"In our assessment, Khamenei's remarks were not coordinated
with the Iranian negotiating team in Vienna at present, and were
intended to cut off their ability to negotiate effectively," the
intelligence analysis said.
"Furthermore, they were aimed at sending a clear message to
the international community that the negotiating team does not
have the mandate to compromise on the most critical issues under
discussion - above all, Iran's uranium enrichment capacity."
Iran expert Ali Vaez of the International Crisis Group said
of Khamenei's speech that "drawing public red lines won't help
the negotiators to narrow the gaps" in positions.
Western and Iranian diplomats said that after Khamenei's
speech it would be more difficult for Zarif and Araqchi to sell
concessions back in Tehran on centrifuges and other issues, such
as Western demands that Iran shut the Fordow enrichment site.
Khamenei said that demand was "laughable."
President Rouhani's brother Hossein Fereydoun arrived in
Vienna to join the talks and send details of the negotiations
back to the president, Iran's state news agency IRNA reported on
Sunday. It was not immediately clear if that was linked to
concerns on Rouhani's part in the wake of Khamenei's speech.
While Rouhani and Zarif may sincerely want to reach a deal
that would dismantle the sanctions that have devastated Iran's
economy, diplomats and analysts say that Khamenei is wary of
reaching a swift accord with the West, above all with the United
States - the "Great Satan" and Iran's arch-enemy since 1979.
"Obviously Khamenei does not want to share his power and
authority with Rouhani or anyone else," said a diplomat in
Tehran. "For him an extension is an ideal situation. If he feels
that his power might be challenged by a nuclear deal, Khamenei
will ignore its economic benefits by rejecting it."
The talks on a long-term nuclear deal can theoretically be
prolonged for up to six months if all sides agree. Some analysts
and diplomats say an extension might be necessary but U.S.
officials say there needs to be further progress on key issues
in the coming days if an extension is to be approved.
