(Adds U.S. State Department spokeswoman)
By Parisa Hafezi
ANKARA May 20 Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei, said on Wednesday Tehran would not accept
"unreasonable demands" by world powers over its disputed nuclear
programme and ruled out letting inspectors interview its atomic
scientists.
The comments, broadcast live on state TV, were the latest in
a series of forthright statements on inspections in the
countdown to a June 30 deadline to resolve a decade-old standoff
over Iran's nuclear work. Responding to Khamenei, the United
States made clear that failure to resolve questions about Iran's
past nuclear work would be a problem in the negotiations.
"We will never yield to pressure ... We will not accept
unreasonable demands ... Iran will not give access to its
(nuclear) scientists," Khamenei said.
"We will not allow the privacy of our nuclear scientists or
any other important issue to be violated."
Khamenei, who has the final say for Iran on any deal, last
month ruled out any "extraordinary supervision measures" over
nuclear activities and said military sites could not be
inspected.
The U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has been
trying to investigate Western allegations that Iran has worked
on designing a nuclear warhead. Iran says its nuclear programme
is peaceful and that it is working with the IAEA to clear up any
suspicions.
U.N. inspectors regularly monitor Iran's declared nuclear
facilities, but the IAEA has complained for years of a lack of
access to sites, equipment, documents and people relevant to its
probe.
Western officials say Iran must step up cooperation with the
IAEA if it wants to reach a broader diplomatic deal with world
powers that would gradually end crippling financial and other
sanctions on the oil producer.
"They say we should let them interview our nuclear
scientists. This means interrogation," Khamenei said.
"I will not let foreigners talk to our scientists and to
interrogate our dear children ... who brought us this extensive
(nuclear) knowledge."
Iran has yet to answer questions about two areas of the
investigation into alleged research activities that could be
applicable to any attempt to make nuclear bombs - explosives
testing and neutron calculations.
Iran reached a tentative deal with the powers on April 2 to
allow U.N. inspectors to carry out more intrusive, short-notice
inspections under an "Additional Protocol" to the
Non-Proliferation Treaty. But there have been sharply differing
interpretations from both sides on the details of that access.
"If we don't get the assurances we need on the access to
possible military dimension-related sites or activities, that's
going to be a problem for us," U.S. State Department spokeswoman
Marie Harf told reporters in Washington.
"We and Iran have agreed that we will undertake a process to
address possible military dimensions (of past nuclear work), and
part of that includes access," she said. "Under the Additional
Protocol, ... which Iran will implement and has said they will
implement as part of this deal, the IAEA does get access."
When asked whether there had been some progress since April,
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who has been perceived
as the most demanding in the talks, said the negotiations now
had to discuss the deal's annexes, which was not the case yet.
He said Iran also had to offer real transparency in its
military activities as part of the deal, including rapid access
to IAEA inspectors to all sites.
"What happens if Iran doesn't comply. How much time will we
have to check? In the current text, it's 24 days, but in 24 days
a lot of things can disappear," Fabius said.
Negotiators from Iran and the powers met in Vienna on
Wednesday to try to iron out remaining differences, including
the timing of sanctions relief and the future of Iran's atomic
research and development programme.
"There has to be concrete commitments on the enrichment
activities allowed for length of the accord, including a phased
reduction in the number of centrifuges at the underground site
of Fordow and an efficient mechanism to restore sanctions if
Iran does not respect its commitments," Fabius said.
Talks between EU political director Helga Schmid and Iranian
negotiators Abbas Araqchi and Majid Takht-Ravanchi will run
until Friday, with technical experts meeting in parallel, the EU
said in a statement.
(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Additional reporting by Adrian Croft
in Brussels and Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Andrew
Heavens and Tom Heneghan)