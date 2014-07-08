(Makes clear call for 190,000 SWU, not centrifuges, para 6)
* Leader outlines tough enrichment stance before talks
* Refuses to shut down Fordow underground facility
* Says economy should prepare as if no end to sanctions
By Michelle Moghtader and Fredrik Dahl
DUBAI/VIENNA, July 8 Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday Iran would need to significantly
increase its uranium enrichment capacity, underlining a gap in
positions between Tehran and world powers as they hold talks
aimed at clinching a nuclear accord.
Iran and six major powers - the United States, Russia,
France, Germany, China and Britain - have less than two weeks to
bridge wide differences on the future scope of Iran's enrichment
programme and other issues if they are to meet a self-imposed
July 20 deadline for a deal.
They resumed talks in Vienna last week and their negotiators
continued meetings in the Austrian capital on Tuesday; but there
was no immediate sign of any substantive progress.
Iran's capacity to refine uranium lies at the centre of the
nuclear stalemate and is seen as the hardest issue to resolve.
Iran insists it needs to expand its capacity to refine
uranium to fuel a planned network of atomic energy plants. The
powers say Tehran must sharply reduce the capacity to prevent it
being able to quickly produce a nuclear bomb using uranium
enriched to a far higher degree.
"Their aim is that we accept a capacity of 10,000 separative
work units (SWUs), which is equivalent to 10,000 centrifuges of
the older type that we already have. Our officials say we need
190,000 SWU. Perhaps this is not a need this year or in two
years or five years, but this is the country's absolute need,"
Khamenei said in a statement published on his website late on
Monday.
An SWU is a measurement of the effort necessary for the
separation of isotopes of uranium.
Iran says its programme is for civilian purposes such as
electricity generation and denies any ambitions to build an
atomic bomb.
Ending the decade-long dispute with Iran is seen as central
to defusing tensions and averting the danger of a Middle East
war.
A Western diplomat made clear the uphill task negotiations
face if they are to hammer out an agreement: "We're still far
from a deal...(However) the deadline is July 20 and that's what
we're working towards."
Iran expert Ali Vaez said the negotiations were now at a
precarious stage. "This has once again turned into a contest of
wills," Vaez, of the International Crisis Group, said.
HARDLINERS
Last week, other Western diplomats said Iran had reduced
demands for the size of its future nuclear enrichment programme
in the negotiations, although Western governments were urging
Tehran to compromise further. They did not give details.
But Mark Fitzpatrick, director of the non-proliferation
program at the International Institute for Strategic Studies
(IISS) think-tank, said Khamenei's statement "confirms what I
have suspected: that although Iranian negotiators have leeway on
some issues, such as transparency and the timeframe for lifting
sanctions, they are not authorised to accept cutbacks to the
enrichment programme".
Iran now has more than 19,000 installed enrichment
centrifuges, mostly old-generation IR-1 machines, with about
10,000 of them operating to increase the concentration of
uranium's fissile isotope U-235.
Mohammad Ali Shabani, a Tehran-based political analyst, said
Khamenei's statement was in line with what Iran's negotiators
have been saying for months in Vienna.
"The open timeline, however, allows enough flexibility for
the two sides to come to consensus," he added.
In defiance of Western presure, Iran has expanded the
centrifuge number sharply over the last decade until it stopped
doing that under a Nov. 24 interim deal agreed between Iran and
the world powers in exchange for limited sanctions relief.
Iran wants an end to sanctions, which have stifled its
economy and hindered oil exports. But Khamenei, ultimate arbiter
on all major decisions in Iran, said the country "should plan
for the future, supposing the enemy won't ease on sanctions".
Khamenei said the idea of shutting down the underground
Fordow enrichment plant was "laughable", his website said.
