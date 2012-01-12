ANKARA Jan 12 Iran's nuclear programme is
too strong to be derailed by the assassination of a few
scientists, the Speaker of Iran's Parliament Ali Larijani said
on Thursday, blaming arch-enemy Israel for a series of
"terrorist attacks".
After the killing of a nuclear scientist in his car in
Tehran on Wednesday, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran
issued a statement saying Israel and the United States were
behind the "heinous acts" to disrupt Iran's quest for nuclear
power.
"These terrorist attacks just show how weak Israel really
is. They have tried all other options, and clung onto terrorist
attacks when they ran out of options to oppress Iran," Larijani
told a news conference at Iran's embassy in Ankara.
"If Israel thinks they can prevent our studies with four
terrorist attacks, it's a very weak way of thinking... Everybody
will learn that they can't stop us with such actions," he said,
referring to previous killings of key figures in Iran's nuclear
programme.
The U.S. and its allies say Iran is working on producing
nuclear weapons. Iran says the programme is for peaceful
purposes only.
Larijani reiterated that Iran wanted to hold fresh
negotiations with six world powers to resolve the dispute,
preferably in Istanbul, where the last unsuccessful round of
talks took place a year ago.
Since then Iran has come under tougher sanctions from the
West, with the United States and European Union preparing
measures aimed at stemming Iran's oil revenues.
During a visit to Tehran last week, Turkey's Foreign
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu delivered a Western offer to Iran to
renew negotiations with the permanent members of the U.N.
Security Council and Germany (P5+1).
Larijani gave no hint when a fresh round of talks might take
place.
(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ibon Villelabeitia; Writing
by Simon Cameron-Moore)