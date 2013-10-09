GENEVA Oct 9 Iran and world powers should focus on confidence-building at next week's talks on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme, Iran's parliamentary speaker said on Wednesday.

Ali Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator, declined to say whether Iran would bring any concessions to the Oct. 15-16 talks in Geneva, but said: "It mostly concerns building confidence rather than a commercial give-and-take.

"The negotiations are indeed a window of opportunity, providing the parties are willing to use the window," Larijani told a news conference in Geneva.