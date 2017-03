MOSCOW Nov 23 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will arrive in Vienna on Sunday evening to take part in international talks on Iran's nuclear programme, TASS news agency quoted a source with Russian delegation as saying.

Lavrov earlier cancelled his meetings planned for Monday in Moscow as world powers and Iran hold the final round of talks in Vienna before a self-imposed deadline on Nov.24. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alison Williams)