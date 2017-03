MOSCOW, July 6 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met in Vienna on Monday to discuss process in reaching a deal on Iran's nuclear programme, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"A mutual desire to find as soon as possible mutually acceptable solutions on disputed issues was expressed," the ministry added.

(Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams)