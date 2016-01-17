WASHINGTON Jan 17 Several Iranian-Americans
held in U.S. prisons after being charged or convicted for
sanctions violations have been released, their lawyers told
Reuters on Sunday, as part of a deal between Iran and the United
States that also won the release of four Americans imprisoned in
Iran.
The United States said on Saturday that it had granted
clemency to seven Iranians being held in U.S. jails or awaiting
trial, mostly on sanctions-related charges. Six of the men are
Iranian-American dual citizens.
Bahram Mechanic and Khosrow Afghahi were released from a
Houston jail early on Sunday, Mechanic's lawyer Joel Androphy
said.
"Releasing Khosrow Afghahi is the correct result," said
Afghahi's attorney, David Gerger, in an emailed statement. "He
is a good man, and we are happy to put this ordeal behind him."
Tooraj Faridi, also granted a pardon in connection with the
case against Mechanic and Afghahi, was already out on bail.
Arash Ghahreman, convicted in 2015 of trying to export
US-built marine navigation equipment to Iran, was also released,
his attorney Ellis Johnston said on Sunday.
A lawyer for Ali Saboonchi, convicted in 2014 for export
violations, said his client had also been released as of Sunday.
"Ali is thrilled and grateful for his release and return to
his family," said his attorney Lucius Outlaw, a federal public
attorney, in an emailed statement. "Ali's release shows that he
poses no danger to the American people."
